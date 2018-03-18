Society's Child
Western countries continue spreading fake news about E. Ghouta evacuation
Sputnik
Sat, 17 Mar 2018 20:17 UTC
"Western members of the International Syria Support Group, including the humanitarian task force, that is spreading rumors about the alleged coercive nature of evacuation and violations of international law, are well aware of the truth. They also receive objective information from UN," the diplomatic source said.
The source noted that the employees of international humanitarian organizations shared with Russian diplomats and military their impressions of the course of humanitarian evacuation from Eastern Ghouta organized by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.
According to the source, the UN staff has an opportunity to communicate with civilians in person, and it notes their statements about the voluntary character of the evacuation. All the necessary procedures are rather fast, with no violations of humanitarian law recorded, he emphasized.
"Evacuees receive medical care, they are provided with drinking water, food, basic necessities," the source stated.
On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured.
Soon after the resolution was adopted, Russia announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in the fighting to stop casualties among the population and to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.
The measures followed the escalation of tensions in Eastern Ghouta, which is located on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and is controlled by various militant groups.
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
secure team I have my doubts so what if we're not human who cares do we have a choice and human is only a word
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee...[Link]
And so slowly, incrementally, we move forward across the grand chessboard (as these leaders like to refer to their game), hopefully to see...
If, as a species, we are to survive into the future, leaders like Duterte can't go around murdering people whom they find inconvenient. People who...
But what's the point of arming school security if they just stand around outside and behind cover when the shooting starts. I'm not disagreeing...
Comment: Russia's Defense Ministry has dismissed false reports about Russian airstrikes in East Ghouta killing civilians as "fake news."