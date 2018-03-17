belgian police line
A 27-year-old Belgian mother of two has been stabbed to death in her home in the Belgian city of Herentals. The woman had a new relationship with an Afghan man, who has been arrested while he was on the run.

The horrible events took place during the night of Monday to Tuesday. A local resident saw a car speeding through the street after someone left the house near 4:30 am.

Around 9:00 am the woman's two young daughters, aged 4 and 7, were walking in pyamas through the streets and alarmed one of the neighbours.

The neighbour, called Brend, says the girls told him their "mother was laying on the floor in a pool of blood". The man tried to help the woman, but came too late. "I will never forget this image and the helplessness of the children", he said.

According to the public prosecutor's office the suspect was arrested in the province of Limburg. "The woman has been found dead in her house and violence took place", they said.

The Afghan isn't the father of the children and the woman had no contact with her ex-husband. The two girls have been put in foster care.