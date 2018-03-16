© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik



, says Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. He added that those who initiated the confrontation are "playing with fire.""On our side from the very beginning we are maintaining parity on the number of persons listed on sanctions registers. So this time we will add another group of American figures to our blacklist," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti regarding the recent broadening of the US sanctions list by two organizations and 14 people.The diplomat emphasized that, saying Russia does not want to completely shut down the dialogue with the United States as it considers some normalization of relations in future as being possible.and we will gauge them in accordance with our own interests. And, of course, with the necessity not to completely shut the window that would allow at least to start the process of stabilizing our bilateral relations with Washington, as a lot of things in the modern world really depend on them," Ryabkov said."The fact that is worth contemplating about is also that," he said.Earlier this week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the new anti-Russian restrictions introduced by the US "absurd" because they implied that just over a dozen people had successfully confronted all the American special agencies with their multibillion-dollar budgets.