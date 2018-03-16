© Albert Gea / Reuters

Japanese regulators on Thursday have raided Amazon's Tokyo headquarters on suspicion of antitrust violations. The company has come under the watchdog's scrutiny for the second time in two years.Amazon Japan said it was "fully cooperating" with the JFTC, but declined to provide any details.Amazon has been operating in Japan since 1998. The country was one of the first international expansions for the US firm. It is Amazon's second-largest market outside the US, after Germany, with sales of $10.8 billion in 2016.