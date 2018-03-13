The Italian fire and rescue service said it removed two cars after a sinkhole opened up on a street in southwest Rome in the early hours of March 13.Footage of the incident shows the fire service removing the cars, with one partially collapsed into the sinkhole.No one was injured, according to local reports.The service tweeted: "Tonight a sinkhole opened up on the Gianicolense ring road, in the southwest area of Rome. The Vigili del Fuoco rushed to secure the area and [remove] the two vehicles involved."