© Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters



Saudi Arabia's so-called anti-corruption campaign saw hundreds of the country's elite arrested about four months ago. Most detainees have been released but witnesses say they are not really free, living in fear and uncertainty.witnesses said. The families who flew on private jets cannot gain access to their bank accounts, even wives and children have been forbidden to travel.In the early days of the crackdown,with neck injuries and other signs of abuse, according to a person who saw the body. In an email to the New York Times, the Saudi government denied accusations of physical abuse as "absolutely untrue."where the arrested were held.to the government - all outside of any clear legal process. "We signed away everything," said a relative of a former detainee, who has been forced to wear a tracking device. "Even the house I am in, I am not sure if it is still mine."In November, Saudi Arabia launched an anti-corruption purge, arresting hundreds of the country's elite, including billionaires, government ministers, and royal family members.made with the detainees in exchange for their freedom. That came mostly in the form of land, stakes in businesses, and other assets rather than cash.On Sunday, the kingdom announced new anti-corruption departments, claiming that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed "are keen to eradicate corruption with utmost force and transparency."