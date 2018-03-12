Puppet Masters
Haley beats drums of war, warns US 'prepared to act alone' in Syria if UN Security Council will not support Washington aggression
RT
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 17:58 UTC
"It is not the path we prefer, but it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again," Haley told the UN Security Council meeting on Monday. "When the international community consistently fails to act, there are times when states are compelled to take their own action."
When the Security Council "failed to act" after the Khan Sheikhoun chemical incident last year, the US "successfully struck the airbase from which Assad had launched his chemical attack," Haley stated. It should be noted that the US attacked the base only three days after the incident, without any investigation into it, while the blame was promptly pinned on Damascus.
The US diplomat blamed Russia for not observing the 30-day ceasefire in Syria and accused Moscow of deliberately putting an anti-terrorism "loophole" in the February UNSC resolution.
"With that vote, Russia made a commitment to us, to Syrian people and to the world to stop the killing in Syria. Today, we know that Russians did not keep their commitment," Haley said, claiming that Russia and Damascus continue to bomb "innocent civilians" under a pretext of fighting terrorism.
Haley announced a new US-sponsored draft of a ceasefire resolution for Syria, which will not have any "anti-terrorism loopholes." The resolution, if adopted, would take effect immediately and call for a complete cessation of hostilities in Syria. It remains unclear exactly how the US plans to enforce the measure on terrorist groups.
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-03-12T18:54:59Z
Typical, the US spits in the face of sanity. They don't bow to anyone, not even the US population. They are acting like a rogue state. How long will the people endure? Or, have they all drank the koolaid?
Sanity is in short supply in this admin. First they attack Syria using a false flag scenario..basically saying they don't need no stinking proof. The attack is a complete FAIL. Now, brainless is threatening another cruise missile attack, hoping for a different outcome? Yeah, these people know what they're doing. In a pigs eye.
They have been beating the war drums for years. Still no action. Why is this?
Comment: Of course Haley doesn't provide any evidence or independent investigations to support her vague claims...because there isn't any.