A Russian warship
A Russian warship has left the Black Sea for Syrian waters, a media outlet reported on Monday
The Arabic-language website of RT quoted Turkish news websites as reporting that the Russian Navy Baltic Fleet Ropucha LSTM Minsk 127 left the Black Sea for Syrian waters.

The report further said that the Minks warship is heading towards Tartus port in Syria's waters, reminding that Tartus is a Russia-run technical base in Western Syria.

Large fleets and other ships of the Russian navy have been playing a main role in transferring cargoes to Humeimim air base, Tartus naval base and the Syrian Army.

Another media outlet reported in March that a huge Russian shipment of weapons bound for Syria in the form of one government-contracted sea-lifter and a naval landing ship recently transited the Bosphorus Strait.

Observers from the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey said the transiting of two Russian vessels - one a sea-lifter and the other a navy landing ship - inbound for the Syrian port city of Tartus; both were carrying a wealth new military equipment.

The logistical carrier, identified as the RoRo Altay, was photographed with what sources count as 133 Ural military-grade transport trucks above its hull. No information existed on what army equipment was present within the ship's actual cargo bay.

The RoRo Altay's naval accomplice was identified as the Ropucha-class landing ship 'Alexander Otrakovsky' whose military cargo is completely hidden inside internal bays and can only be guessed.

All military equipment being delivered would most likely be pressed into service with the Syrian Armed Forces.