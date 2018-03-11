We provide a list of Fed leaks of the FOMC outcome (or key determinants thereof) or the FOMC minutes to private financial institutions, again being constrained in seeing only the leaks that emerge in the public domain. The most well-known example is the October 3, 2012 leak to Medley Global Advisors (MGA), a policy intelligence firm. It is clear from that document that Regina Schleiger, the MGA analyst, had a copy of the FOMC minutes from the September 2012 FOMC meeting, which were due to be released the day after her article. In addition, she provides a step-by-step account of the policy debate among FOMC members ahead of the September 2012 FOMC meeting, information that goes beyond the content of the minutes.



Two things are notable about this example beyond the leak itself. First, it is informative that the analyst wrote the newsletter without a concern for the legality of extracting and conveying inside information to those who could trade ahead of the minute release announcement. One possible interpretation of this is that leaks are commonplace and not prosecuted. Second, the subsequent investigations of the MGA leak offers evidence of the systematic nature of informal communication between the Fed and the financial sector.

"Many of the working paper's inferences are flawed and misleading," the bank spokesman said. "It is simply not credible to imply that an increase of a few taxi rides by unknown passengers between densely populated areas of the city-business, transportation and hospitality hubs-increased the risk of inappropriate communication," he said, noting the Fed has strong policies governing how its staff interact with financial institutions.