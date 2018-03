It happens every time there's talk of gun control laws: The left predictably scoffs at gun owners, calling them paranoid for not trusting the state."Nobody wants to confiscate your guns," liberals assure the rest of America. "Stop exaggerating."According to Breitbart News , HB 1465 has moved to the state Senate after being passed in the House a week ago. The measure would require citizens between the ages of 18 and 20 to give up ownership of certain guns that they bought legally, or risk becoming seen as criminals."The guns and magazines remain legal for persons 21 and up, but persons under 21 would have 90 days to give up ownership," Breitbart explained."The NRA-ILA described the weapons covered by HB 1465 as 'commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms,'" continued that news outlet. "The bill also requires 18-20-year-olds to forfeit ownership of any magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition."Of course, lawmakers who voted for the legislation offered empty promises that law enforcement would not visit homes to collect the guns. Instead,Penalties would increase for citizens who continue refusing to comply with the law. Those promises are no doubt being taken with a grain of salt by Illinois residents, considering that the same legislators promised that nobody would be confiscating legal firearms to begin with.The bill must still pass the state Senate to become a law, but it has already picked up support in that chamber. There are currently 37 Democrats in the Illinois Senate, versus 22 Republicans. The state's governor is a Republican, but his willingness to veto the bill is unclear.Second, these types of "backdoor bans" are exactly the tactics that Second Amendment supporters need to watch. Gun grabbers know that even on their best day, they cannot pass a blanket ban on firearms in the United States.Like a ratchet that is tightened one click at a time, Democrats are trying to dismantle gun ownership gradually. It will start with 20-year-old citizens. "Nobody under 21 needs a gun," they'll insist, essentially saying that young women, new families, and people old enough to fight in Iraq don't have a right to self defense.Anyone who supports the right to self defense and the Second Amendment needs to speak out. The left may think that they are finally winning, but have a