© Twitter / @MST_Oficial



Taking to the grounds this morning, the women said their objective is to denounce O Globo's decisive action to foster political instability in Brazil.Some 800 women have occupied the O Globo newspaper headquarters, Brazil's largest privately owned communication company, in Rio de Janeiro Thursday morning. Taking to the grounds at 5:30 a.m. local time, the group saidRepresenting social groups such as the Rural Landless Movement, or MST, Popular Youth Uprising, Movement of Small Family Farmers and the Movement of Those Affected by Dams, as well as concerned residents from local communities, the women emphasized thatNotwithstanding this feat,They don't care about the consequences for the country. That means its criminal. It's not only an enemy of the workers, it's an enemy of the entire nation," said Ana Carolina Silva, a member of the Popular Youth Uprising.MST leader Maria Gomes de Oliveira said Globo news broadcasts, newspapers and magazines are responsible for social coercion and fomenting electoral trends.The media giantAt the same time they promote fear in order to keep the working class quiet, (senate-imposed Brazilian President Michel) Temer and his allies take advantage" of people's yearning for a safe society "to disguise his electoral strategy."She also stressed that. "In regards to pension (reform), they are directly linked to Mapfre Seguros, a company that renders private pension services."The occupation is part of the MST's Landless Women's National Day of Struggle action marking International Women's Day. Similar protests and demonstrations are taking place in other parts of the country, including the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Paraiba, Para, Maranhao, Goiania and elsewhere.The nationwide mobilizations have been called to denounce violence against women, agribusiness, the loss of workers' rights and setbacks in social progress.