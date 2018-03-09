A Shabby Deck of Political Cards

"...attacking Russia by using fundamentalist and other conservative extremists in a given Russia-allied nation, so as to turn that...nation away from Russia, and toward America, and then of trying to crush these same right-wing extremists who've been so effective in defeating (or at least weakening) the pro-Russian leader in that Russia-allied country. This tactic leaves civil war and enormous bloodshed in the given formerly (or still) Russia-allied nation."

"... poor governance on the heels of a lost war, which - added to the sense of betrayed hopes and the sharp decline in average incomes coupled with rising prices - is all driving a critical mass of the Ukrainian population toward an overwhelming feeling of desperation." [My emphasis]

Open Season on Russia

"...the United States has doubled down in its support for a military solution to the conflict. With military trainers now on the ground (does this development itself not have an ominously familiar ring to it?), and the U.S. budgeting $350m for security assistance to Ukraine, Washington has also recently started delivering lethal weapons, including the Javelin anti-tank missile system, free of charge to Kiev.' [My emphasis].

'Shirt-fronting' the Mainstream Fakery

no definitive proof of the hard-core forensic kind has been presented

© Pieter Deurne, Wikipedia



"If you deviate from this groupthink - if you point out how U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talked about the U.S. spending $5 billion on Ukraine; mention her pre-coup intercepted phone call with [Ukrainian] U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt discussing who the new leaders would be and how 'to glue' or [how to] 'midwife this thing'; note how Nuland and Senator John McCain urged on the violent anti-Yanukovych protesters; recognize that snipers firing from far-right-controlled buildings killed both police and protesters to provoke the climactic ouster of Yanukovych; [and if] you think all that indeed looks like a coup - you obviously are the victim of 'Russian propaganda and disinformation.'"

From Nobel Peace Prize to Imperial Warmonger