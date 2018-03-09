© Toby Melville / Reuters



Local media had on Monday reported the substance found at the scene to be similar to fentanyl: a lethally strong opioid available even on Salisbury's soporific streets.

The attempted murder of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, using a nerve agent was a "brazen and reckless" act, [home secretary] Amber Rudd has said.



Mr Skripal and his daughter are still critically ill after being found collapsed on a bench in Salisbury city centre on Sunday.

Ms Rudd told MPs it was an "outrageous crime", adding that the government would "act without hesitation as the facts become clearer".



She refused to speculate on whether the Russian state might have been involved in the attack, saying the police investigation should be based on "facts, not rumour".

Craig Murray @CraigMurrayOrg - 10:21 AM - 8 Mar 2018

Russophobia is extremely profitable to the armaments, security and spying industries and Russophobia reinforces intellectually challenged voters in their Tory loyalty. Ramping Russophobia is the most convincing motive for the Skripal attack.

... chemical agents such as VX and mustard gas are still manufactured on site ...

A security consultant who has worked for the company that compiled the controversial dossier on Donald Trump was close to the Russian double agent poisoned last weekend, it has been claimed.



The consultant, who The Telegraph is declining to identify, lived close to Col Skripal and is understood to have known him for some time.

The Telegraph understands that Col Skripal moved to Salisbury in 2010 in a spy swap and became close to a security consultant employed by Christopher Steele, who compiled the Trump dossier.



The British security consultant, according to a LinkedIn social network account that was removed from the internet in the past few days, is also based in Salisbury.



On the same LinkedIn account, the man listed consultancy work with Orbis Business Intelligence, according to reports.

Pablo Miller, who at the time was posing as Antonio Alvarez de Hidalgo and working in Britain's embassy in Tallinn. Russia's Federal Security Service says Miller was actually an undercover MI6 agent tasked with recruiting Russians.

Steele had spent more than twenty years in M.I.6, most of it focussing on Russia. For three years, in the nineties, he spied in Moscow under diplomatic cover. Between 2006 and 2009, he ran the service's Russia desk, at its headquarters, in London. He was fluent in Russian, and widely considered to be an expert on the country.

Did Skripal help Steele to make up the "dossier" about Trump?

Were Skripal's old connections used to contact other people in Russia to ask about Trump dirt?

Did Skripal threaten to talk about this?

Removing Skripal while putting the blame on Russia looks like a convenient way to get rid of a potential witness.

Sources close to Orbis, the business intelligence firm run by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who was behind a dossier of compromising allegations against Donald Trump, said Mr Skripal did not contribute to the file. But they could not say whether Mr Skripal was involved in different investigations into the US President for other interested parties.

Did she have a bad message for him?

Did they both decide that suicide was the only way out?

Was locally bought Fentanyl involved as the local press had reported?

Was the lonely old man Sergej Skripal preparing to go back to his homeland Russia?

Did he offer a some kind of "gift" as apology to the Russian government that his trusted daughter would take to Moscow?

Did someone find out and stopped the transfer?