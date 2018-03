© Gleb Garanich/Reuters



"The operation - engineering democracy through the ballot box and civil disobedience - is now so slick that the methods have matured into a template for winning other people's elections," Traynor wrote. "The Democratic party's National Democratic Institute, the Republican party's International Republican Institute, the US state department and USAid are the main agencies involved in these grassroots campaigns as well as the Freedom House NGO and billionaire George Soros's open society institute."

The foreign policy establishment in Washington is crying foul after the Trump administration proposed to cut funding for organizations responsible forThe 2019 State Department budget request cuts thebudget and separates it from theand theFunding for the institutes would be moved to the State Department, where NDI and IRI would have toaccording to the Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who described the proposal as "an assault not only on their organizations but also on the pro-democracy mission they are dedicated to.""If implemented, the proposal would gut the program, force crippling layoffs and the symbolic meaning would also be shattering, sending a signal far and wide that the United States is turning its back on supporting brave people who share our values," NED President Carl Gershman told Rogin."The work our government does to promote democratic values abroad is at the heart of who we are as a country," Senator John McCain (R-Arizona), chairman of the IRI's board of directors, told Rogin. The NDI board is chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.McCain actually wrote a letter protesting the proposal to the Office of Management and Budget in December. It was signed by four other senators, including McCain's close ally Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida).Rogin concluded.His article quickly made the rounds of the Washington establishment circles, where it received praise from former CIA agent and failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin and New Republic columnist Jeet Heer. Nicholas Burns, who served as State Department spokesman under Albright, said the revelations will "make your blood boil."As well as a number of rank-and-file Twitterati:The NED was founded in 1983, under the Reagan administration.though the bulk of its funding is provided by the US government and American taxpayers.one of the endowment's founders, Allen Weinstein, told the Washington Post in September 1991.starting from Serbia in 2000 to the "Arab Spring" revolts of 2011. Ukraine was subjected to this twice, in 2004 and in 2014. During the unrest in Kiev in November 2004, The Guardian's Ian Traynor described the process, while heaping praise on the people behind it.Though campaigns funded by all these external actors are more astroturf than grassroots, tTraynor concluded his 2004 story by saying the "places to watch" were Moldova and Central Asia. Sure enough, the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan went through a "Pink revolution" in February 2005, while the "Grape revolution" took place in Moldova in April 2009.The Washington establishment's obsession with democracy may also be explained byas Luis Fleischman of the neoconservative Center for Security Policy argued last month.If the regime is pro-American, however, it doesn't matter whether it's actually democratic or not. On Tuesday, the director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Mark Dubowitz tweeted that