Papua New Guinea has been rocked by a huge 7.5magnitude earthquake just moments after a smaller seismic event struck Japan, increasing fears of a natural disaster impacting the dangerous region dubbed the 'Ring of Fire'.The 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of the island near the near the Southern Highlands area, with tremors felt across the nearby region.at roughly 4am local time (6pm GMT).It is currently unclea rif any damage or injuries were cause by the substantial siesmic event.Papua New Ginuea rests on the so-called 'Ring of Fire' - a hotbed of seismic activity surrounding a tectonic plate that spans the pacific.The quake follows another seismic event in Japan, where a 5.5 magintude earthquake struck just hours before.Despite the magintude of the huge quake, officials have confirmed there is no risk of a resultant tsunami.A statement from the US' Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said: "An Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred in New Guinea, Papua New Guinea at 1745 UTC on Sunday February 25, 2018."Based on all available data, there is no Tsunami threat from this earthquake."