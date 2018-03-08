Earth Changes
Shallow magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits east of Papua New Guinea island
Aol
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 19:00 UTC
Although the quake was under the seabed at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami.
A quake of magnitude 7.5 struck the rugged highlands of the Papua New Guinea mainland on Feb. 26, killing more than 100 people.
Source: Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Huge earthquake strikes Ring of Fire: Papua New Guinea hit by shallow 7.5 magnitude quake - at least 100 dead (UPDATE)
- Shallow magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits east of Papua New Guinea island
- Local Sunni Arab tribesmen form militia to evict US-backed forces from Raqqa
- No, Jessica, the Russians did not hack the FCC's public comments
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Ankara considers joint op with Baghdad against Iraqi Kurds
- Amazon moves into banking
- U.S. Army analysis: Strategy to 'dethrone' Putin for oil pipelines might provoke WW3
- Russian MoD: E. Ghouta militants attack civilian convoy of 300 families, at least 3 cars burnt
- Video of smoking orangutan at zoo in Indonesia sparks outrage
- Neo-fascist headquarters bombed in Italy
- UK to build new prison wing in Nigeria to return convicted foreign nationals
- Pentagon 'disappointed' by Putin's revelation of new Russian nuclear deterrent
- Scientists don't know why male fertility is in crisis
- New documents show FBI paid Geek Squad staff as informants
- Professional Russophobe Edward Lucas hysterically warns of possible poison 'attack' on England team at World Cup
- Russian An-26 crashes in Syria: More than 20 of the men killed may have been pilots - technical malfunction blamed (VIDEO)
- They got your mind: Pentagon blatantly admits on Twitter it works with Hollywood to sell you war propaganda
- The human brain stops creating new neurons in adulthood
- Lightning bolt kills 6 cattle in Beaudesert, Australia
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS)
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Ankara considers joint op with Baghdad against Iraqi Kurds
- Amazon moves into banking
- U.S. Army analysis: Strategy to 'dethrone' Putin for oil pipelines might provoke WW3
- Russian MoD: E. Ghouta militants attack civilian convoy of 300 families, at least 3 cars burnt
- Pentagon 'disappointed' by Putin's revelation of new Russian nuclear deterrent
- They got your mind: Pentagon blatantly admits on Twitter it works with Hollywood to sell you war propaganda
- Tell us more about how Google isn't part of the government and can therefore censor whoever it wants?
- US driven by neo-imperialist ambitions, interfering in other countries' affairs - but they're losing their grip on Africa
- Michael Flynn forced to sell his house to pay his legal bills, says his brother
- Could Andrew McCabe be charged like Michael Flynn if he lied?
- Listen liberals: Russia is not the enemy
- Corbyn exposes UK governments collusion in war crimes as PM May and Royals welcome Saudi leader (VIDEO)
- German AfD party heads to Syria to talk Syrian refugee return
- British media 'Russian to judgment' on ex-spy's apparent poisoning - but British govt still waiting for evidence, investigation
- Iran: We can resume enriching Weapons-Grade uranium in 'Less than 48 Hours', if US bow out of JCPOA
- East Ghouta MSM propaganda: Syria's New Srebrenica in the making?
- Stormy Daniels sues Trump
- A.G. Sessions bombshell: U.S. suing California over 'sanctuary' laws for undocumented immigrants
- Trump to Swedish Prime Minister: I was right about your "immigration problem"
- The implications of Russia's new weapon systems are still sinking in
- Local Sunni Arab tribesmen form militia to evict US-backed forces from Raqqa
- No, Jessica, the Russians did not hack the FCC's public comments
- Video of smoking orangutan at zoo in Indonesia sparks outrage
- Neo-fascist headquarters bombed in Italy
- UK to build new prison wing in Nigeria to return convicted foreign nationals
- New documents show FBI paid Geek Squad staff as informants
- Professional Russophobe Edward Lucas hysterically warns of possible poison 'attack' on England team at World Cup
- Russian An-26 crashes in Syria: More than 20 of the men killed may have been pilots - technical malfunction blamed (VIDEO)
- Four people seriously injured after knife attack in Vienna
- Amazon's Alexa now emitting 'bone chilling' laughter & ignoring user commands
- Sex offender awarded new trial after Texas judge used electric shocks to punish him
- Woman petitions San Francisco airport to allow her to open a sex shop
- Eastern Ontario woman with garrotte arrested after rally against Jordan Peterson
- Father de Souza: Jordan Peterson is right — struggle makes us stronger
- Greek Parliament approves law for medical cannabis
- 'TERF war' in UK Labour: Mass threats of feminist walkouts for divisive trans 'acceptance' policy
- UK retailers requesting rent reductions, shutting stores and laying off staff as economy tanks
- PressTV interview with Adam Garrie: 'Why US getting increasingly desperate in Syria'
- Clashes break out over white nationalist's speech at Michigan university
- "We're ready" - The NYPD is planning to arrest Harvey Weinstein on sex-crime charges
- 132-year old message in a bottle found on West Australian beach - world's oldest
- Long-lost footage of 1906 San Francisco earthquake found at flea market
- Unexplained booms shook New Jersey over 40 years ago
- How did 'Operation Merlin' poison US intel on Iran?
- Puzzle jugs: Centuries old drinking vessels designed to confound (VIDEO)
- Ancient Egyptians were tattooing earlier than we thought
- Pirate's crossed bones rise from ghost ship, possible remains of Captain Samuel Bellamy
- Pagan Attis, Christian Jesus: Dubious connection based on bad scholarship?
- Strange and unknown apes of Kenya
- Romania's secret history of Giants, the underground hyperborean gallery
- How the money power has faked history and controls our future - by controlling our past
- 'The Great White Hurricane' of March 1888 which killed 400 people - the worst storm ever recorded on the US East Coast
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Britain's peasant houses and the Black Death building boom
- Flashback: Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of Russia's revolution: The Jewish role
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- How the Brits sent Russian POWs and exiles to death and the gulag after WWII
- Scientists don't know why male fertility is in crisis
- The human brain stops creating new neurons in adulthood
- Over 31K scientists sign a petition against the global warming agenda
- Google testing 72-qubit computer in plans to demonstrate quantum supremacy for the first time
- Galactic cosmic rays hitting Earth are 'bad and getting worse'
- Scientists identify marker of biological age in human urine
- Scientists observe a new quantum particle with properties of ball lightning
- Biostasis: DARPA wants to 'freeze' injured soldiers on the battlefield
- 1.6-billion-year-old 'breath of life' preserved in fossilized microbe mats
- South Atlantic Anomaly: The 'Bermuda Triangle' of space and what's going on there
- Knot the plan: Scientists unravel mysterious ball lightning puzzle...by accident
- Comet Chury: Younger than originally thought
- A cure for blindness soon
- 'Potentially hazardous': Asteroid larger than Golden Gate Bridge to shave past earth March 7th
- MI5 intelligence officer Annie Machon: Why BBG needs Tor & its influence over the 'anonymous browser'
- 127 million-year-old baby bird rewrites dinosaur story
- Scientists uncover source of deadly 'jihadist disease' that arrived in Iraq and Syria the same time as ISIS
- Western sanctions: Russia ready to be cut off from internet with its own web
- Do larger pupils mean higher intelligence?
- In search of vaccine, 17 humans are paid to be injected with devastating parasite
- Huge earthquake strikes Ring of Fire: Papua New Guinea hit by shallow 7.5 magnitude quake - at least 100 dead (UPDATE)
- Shallow magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits east of Papua New Guinea island
- Lightning bolt kills 6 cattle in Beaudesert, Australia
- Baby girl dies following attack by family dog in Lee County, Virginia
- Thundersnow roars over New York City as nor'easter slams East Coast
- Wild boar enters mosque and attacks man in Malaysia
- Kayaker attacked by otter in Bradenton, Florida
- Papua New Guinea struck by shallow 6.7 magnitude earthquake 9 days after deadly temblor - at least 18 killed (UPDATE)
- Sea lions at Cologne Zoo spark formal probe over night-time noise level
- Lightning kills teenager, injures 2 others in South Africa
- Deep sea oarfish discovered on beach at Stewart Island, New Zealand
- Thousands of sheep are left dead by the Beast from the East across Cumbria, UK
- La Nina blamed for extreme weather in Japan and Australia
- Two more skiers killed by avalanches in the French Alps with another 3 still missing
- Second tornado in a week hits Faro, Portugal (VIDEOS)
- "Earth splits in two" - Huge fissures appears in the ground in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
- Shifting sands after Storm Emma reveal forest remains hidden beneath the sea dating back 7,000 years at Redcar, UK
- Storm Emma leaves hundreds of livestock dead across north-west England
- Shinmoedake volcano in Japan rumbles anew with explosive eruption
- Politicized science & phony icons: Polar bears keep thriving even as global warming alarmists keep pretending they're dying
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS)
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- Authors of premier medical textbook didn't disclose $11 million in industry payments
- French doctors rebuke Macron over wine consumption, warning of health dangers in call for more restrictions
- New Mexico boy on life support after flu symptoms turned out to be deadly rat-borne Hantavirus that cripples vital organs
- Progress in HIV: Newly engineered antibody can fight 99 percent of strains
- Australian anti-vaxxers provide new model for their community and the world
- Health benefits of proteolytic enzymes
- British town's experiment showing community is a potent cure for illness
- 'The Big Fat Surprise' - Saturated fat & cholesterol are important parts of a healthy diet
- Rolling out the red carpet for industrial chemical producers? EPA dissolves program that studies effects of chemical exposure on children
- World famous psychiatrist Peter Breggin says: More psychiatric drug treatment means more mass shootings will happen
- 'Safe' vaccines shed the very diseases they're supposed to prevent
- Five explanations for constantly feeling cold
- Men's sperm counts are dropping and scientists puzzled as to why
- Polyphenols: Health hyper magic bullet?
- Surprise! Study concludes side-effects of antidepressants outweigh benefits
- Researchers categorize 5 different types of diabetes
- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals illegally obtained data on kids to sell them drugs they didn't need
- Medical Nemesis: Quackbusters and the shock troops of medical McCarthyism
- The same people who failed at science on Agent Orange are in charge of vaccine safety and developmental disorders at the CDC
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health Tips From Dummies: The Dangers of Mainstream Dietary Advice
- Certain childhood behaviors can predict occupational success and earnings 50 years later
- You can never change your life through willpower - connection is what actually works
- You don't know yourself nearly as well as you think you do
- Liberty without responsibility is meaningless
- Danger! Stressful situations puts you at greater risk of missing threats and warning signs
- Telling yourself the truth is doing the hard work up front
- Pale Blue Dot in the Cosmos
- Scientific shamans, mutant mystics and God as a probability engine with Dr. Bruce Damer
- Why the sound of a voice is multisensory
- Taoist master Mantak Chia explains how negative chi affects us
- Basic human skills the younger generation isn't learning
- How 'skepticism' has gotten in the way of rationally asking the all-important questions of metaphysics
- Very creative acts are induced by a special kind of brain activity
- Professor Peterson: 'I don't want people falling down an ideological abyss'
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Study notes states of consciousness produced by psychedelic drugs are similar to dreaming
- Swedish researchers: Disgust of body odour is a strong marker for having 'right-wing authoritarian views'
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
Oscar Night 2018
Quote of the Day
Truth fears no trial.
- Proverb
Recent Comments
"no new neurons means that the brain can't keep learning indefinitely" Or maybe it's not so much the neurons, but rather the synapses...
like I said on a previous article about the same stupid shit WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD WANT TO HAVE KIDS TODAY?????????????? Does it say...
Iron Man Vs The Rag Heads....[Link]
"Recent social phenomenons like rainbow gender identifications, #MeToo witch-hunt and anti-male propaganda are aggravating the situation" - ya...
Also, rightists use the internet, for example, to sell atrocities against Rohingya in Myanmar. Right or left, just other side of the same coin -...