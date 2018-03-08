© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun



US-backed Kurdish-dominated forces, who control much of northern Syria and large swathes of the oil-rich eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, are facing increasingly high levels of resistance from Arabs living in cities and villages they hold, especially in areas which aren't predominantly Kurdish.The group, which has called itself the Popular Resistance of Raqqa (PRoR), currently has just a few dozen fighters in its ranks, but is covertly recruiting additional combatants.At the moment the group's forces are stationed in Raqqa city, though they may expand into other areas of the province, provided they can significantly increase their manpower.A number of troops from the elite "ISIS Hunters" militia were also killed by the US military in last month's attack.Syrian media reported that a total of 50-60 pro-government combatants were killed in the attack, refuting reports of hundreds of soldiers being killed.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia