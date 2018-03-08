Lavrov's statements came on Thursday after he met with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare.
"I didn't know that [US Secretary of State] Rex Tillerson is a specialist in Chinese-American relations," Lavrov said. He added that "it's not exactly appropriate" for Tillerson to speak about Africa's relations with other countries, while a guest, especially in such "a negative way."
Comment: Tillerson's comments are so because the US is losing it's death-grip on Africa: ISIS in Niger: Video shows desperate last stand of US soldiers killed in ambush
Earlier on Thursday, Tillerson urged African countries to carefully weigh the benefits of Chinese loans at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital during his first diplomatic trip to the continent. "We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese dollars from Africa," he said.
Comment: It's no longer possible for the US to do so because the Chinese are offering them help they can't refuse - and they no longer have to deal with the plundering and pillaging US: Africa's pivotal role in the successful implementation of China's One Belt One Road vision
By interfering into internal affairs of other counties, the US seems to pursue "neo-imperialist" ambitions, according to Lavrov. "We don't share such an approach. I consider it 'neo-imperialist'. And we will never pursue such policies," he added.
He added that Russia "has never interfered in other countries' affairs, despite Washington and other Western countries claiming the contrary on a daily basis." He stressed, though, that "not a single fact of this has been presented."
In the meantime, Lavrov denied the US State Department's claims about absence of US-Russia discussions on his possible meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"I didn't want to make a comment on this topic, but today the US State Department stated that there have been no discussions of our possible meeting with [Tillerson]. I can say that this is untrue," he said, speaking at a press conference in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.