© Getty images

Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser,, according to a report Tuesday.Flynn, who was fired from the White House last February , put his 13-year-old, three-bedroom home in Old Town Alexandria on the market in December with an asking price of $895,000, his brother Joe Flynn told ABC News He has since lowered the price to $834,995, according to realtor.com. The retired Army general bought the house three years ago for $774,000.Flynn moved to his hometown of Middletown, RI, last July to evade the spotlight of the Russia investigation.He pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign officials colluded.He wouldn't say how much has been raised, but said none of the donations came from foreign nationals or from Trump. ​​Flynn's lawyer declined comment Monday, ABC News said.​Flynn was fired from his White House post after reports revealed he had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign and misled members of the administration about it.