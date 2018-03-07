A brutal case of animal abuse was discovered when a woman found a dog shot, beaten with a hammer and left for dead in a ditch."As soon as I saw Trooper, I fell to my knees, I could not believe the condition of this dog," Katrina Campbell said. Campbell has rescued dogs for years, but a week ago, a yellow lab changed everything."You can see where he had been chewing on several things like right down here," she said.Barely alive, they later found out, Trooper was dumped there with no food, and nothing but rain water for nearly three weeks before he was found."It was almost like lifting a carcass, there was nothing to him."At first, they thought a car hit Trooper but later found someone shot him, and paralyzed him."It is definitely the worst one I have dealt with in this rescue," said Mandy Ryan. She is with Missouri K-9 Friends rescue.After some investigating, she found the man who admitted to the brutal shooting and beating.Since charges have not been filed, 5 On Your Side isn't releasing the man's name. Ryan said no living thing deserves this treatment, and she hopes justice is served.If you'd like to help trooper, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company on Washington Avenue is having a fundraiser to help pay for his medical bills on March 9 at 5 p.m.While Trooper has a long road to recovery, he'll have no trouble finding a home, they already have 20 adoption applications.