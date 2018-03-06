© Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tumblr



The site has long had a relatively liberal approach to adult pictures and videosTumblr has been banned in Indonesia for providing people with access to pornographic content.The country has stepped up efforts to police the kind of content available online.Tumblr, one of the world's biggest social networks, has long had a relatively liberal approach to pornographic videos and pictures. The site has instituted special protections to require people to sign up and confirm they are adults before accessing such content, but it is still freely available on the site.Indonesia's communications ministry told Tumblr on 28 February that it needed to "clean its platform" of pornographic content within two days, Noor Iza, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a text message.It then blocked eight Tumblr domain names on Monday after he said it had not received a response.Indonesia has tough anti-pornography laws and the ministry said it had received complaints about pornographic contents on more than 360 accounts.Tumblr, which is part of Verizon's Oath business, which also includes Yahoo and AOL, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.According to the site's community guidelines, any sexual or adult-oriented content should be flagged as "Not Suitable for Work" to warn users of the material., the communications minister said in an interview last month., which is widely used in the country, unless graphics interchange format (GIF) images provided by third parties were removed.Authorities had blocked access to some channels on encrypted messaging service Telegram last year,Additional reporting by agencies