"I'm disappointed that they choose to be divisive in an industry that has seen enough divisiveness as it is," the source said. "We are not our race or gender or sexuality. Aren't we a sum of our parts, or as MLK noted so famously, isn't it the content of our character that should be what counts?"
But this is not the philosophy that drives the race- and sexuality-obsessed left.
If you had the misfortune to watch the Olympics this year, you'd know that the most important people in the games were two guys who like having sex with other guys. The fact that they didn't medal in their individual sports because of their subpar performances had no bearing on the media's desire to elevate them to god-like status for everyone to adore and beatify. They're queer, so they win!
The source contacted Emerald City Comic Con on Facebook to inquire about the lack of diversity in the mixers.
PJM reached out to Emerald City Comic Con for comment and received no answer.
Lately, there have been way too many of these stories surfacing. Pamela Geller's children are being run out of their jobs because of views their mother holds that the left finds unacceptable. Simply being linked by DNA makes her daughters culpable in the left's eyes and so they must be destroyed and put out of work, unable to support themselves or make a life for themselves because they are assumed to hold doubleplusungood views. Their current apology tour will not save them. They are untouchables because their mother refuses to bow to the politically correct dogma that insists Islam means us no harm (even though its ideological adherents refuse to stop blowing people up or running them over with trucks while screeching "Allahu Akbar!").
Comment: It is simply not a case of all or none. To say either is absolutely true is to make a black or white generalization that gives no context, and tends to confuse and mislead with subjective assumptions.
Comment: How the heck did we get here? See the new Sott Focus:
