© ANDREW MILLIGAN /PA



© HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS



Seven-year-old girl dies in collision in Cornwall

Royal Air Force drafted in to help relief efforts

National Grid warns of gas supply shortage

"National gas demand today is high and due to the extreme weather conditions, there have been gas supply losses overnight.



"At 5.45am this morning we issued a 'Gas Deficit Warning' to the market.



"This is an indication to the market that we'd like more gas to be made available to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the national gas network.

Roads, rail and air travel - latest updates

Roads

© ANDREW MILLIGAN /PA



© MERCURY PRESS AND MEDIA



Trains

Flights

Dublin: 194

Heathrow: 157

Edinburgh: 129

Glasgow: 105

Geneva: 96

Gatwick: 77

Amsterdam: 69

London City: 67

Bristol: 48

Charles de Gaulle (Paris): 41

Honeymoon couple heading for Maldives among hundreds stranded in airport

© PAUL WARD /PA



Drivers stuck for up to 13 hours as good samaritans hand out food

© ANDREW MILLIGAN /PA



A&E departments face 'perfect storm'

Record number of rough sleeper alerts

How to help rough sleepers in cold weather

World Book Day costumes wasted as schools closed

Conditions to worsen as ice set to form on snow

Man dies after being pulled from icy lake

Dozens die in freezing European weather