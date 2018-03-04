© Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images



George P Bush is the young, half-Hispanic, grandson of the 41st president, nephew of the 43rd and son of a former Florida governor.When he was elected Texas land commissioner four years ago, that background gave him a significant advantage as a fledgling Republican candidate seemingly on a fast track to stardom. Now, with conservative politics turned on its head by Trumpism, Bush is facing a tough primary election that threatens to doom his political career - and with it, bring to a close his family's 70-year political dynasty.The land commissioner job - which manages state-owned land - was perceived to be a stepping stone to higher office, but the evisceration of his father, Jeb, in the 2016 Republican presidential primary showed that as it lurched to the right and was seduced by sound and fury, the GOP was no longer in the market for a quiet moderate named Bush.Though he has far more campaign cash than his rivals and has reportedly spent $2m in the past month, Bush has run an anaemic - one might say low-energy - campaign, with scant media availability and no events listed on his website. He is still the favourite, but if he fails to get above 50% of the vote on 6 March - when Texas holds the country's first primaries ahead of the 2018 midterms - he will face a potentially dangerous runoff."It's quite possible that the Bush political dynasty, at least for this generation, could end in the spring of 2018 because if George P Bush fails to win the GOP nomination for land commissioner it's tough to see him coming back from that any time soon," said Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University. The dynasty began with Prescott Bush - George P's great-grandfather - becoming senator for Connecticut in 1952.A Bush spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the campaign."The guy is cloistered," Patterson said of Bush in the Houston Chronicle. "He's kind of like Kim Jong-un - he doesn't get out much unless it's in a real secure environment.""I think we're going to have him in a runoff and then no matter how much money he has, he's toast," Patterson told the Guardian. "Commissioner Bush has essentially cratered what I considered to have been the best agency in Texas government.""The Bush name hurts George P Bush more than it helps him with Republican primary voters," Jones said. That may explain why, despite the insults flung at Jeb Bush, and though George HW and George W Bush hold the present occupant of the White House in low esteem, the 41-year-old embraced Trump a couple of months before the presidential election.Bush responded: "Thank you @POTUS as we work in Texas to #MAGA and support your agenda to make it happen."