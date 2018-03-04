© William Brady et al



Thousands of people around the world have excitedly made a forceful political point with a well-honed and witty tweet. All it takes is 140 characters to make a pithy argument, and man it feels good to get a few retweets.The researchers, led by psychologist William Brady at New York University, started by analyzing the language used in 563,312 tweets about three controversial topics:. They sorted the tweets according to their use of moral language (e.g. the word "duty"), emotional language (e.g. "fear") and language that's both moral and emotional (e.g. "hate"). Tweets that were strictly moral or purely emotional didn't have higher numbers of retweets, but the researchers found a 20% increase in retweets per moral-emotional word added.Next, the researchers looked at how much of this sharing happened within ideological networks. They estimated the ideological bent of each tweeter using an algorithm that measures political persuasion based on follower networks. For each tweet, they computed the number of retweets from those with the same ideology as the author, versus those with a different ideology.The network graph above is a visualization of those findings, with the blue representing liberal tweeters and red representing conservatives. The points represent tweets across all political topics, while the lines represent retweets.