Few educators have served in the military, and those who did may reject the idea of carrying a gun to class.President Donald Trump has held up veterans as the ideal armed teachers who could ward off school shooters. But the reality is very few of today's educators served in the military, and those who did may reject the idea of carrying a gun to class.Even with the influx of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans entering the workforce, just 2.1 percent of U.S. teachers in 2016 were veterans, according to federal data.While some veterans among the nation's teaching corps back Trump's idea and see it as a calling to use their skills, others interviewed by POLITICO said they are adamantly opposed - even if they have the weapons familiarity that comes with military service.Dan Staples, a New Jersey math teacher, said he trained as a military police officer to respond to a mass school shooting. But he said it is a "perishable skill.""At the time, when I was doing that, I was in fantastic shape. I was going to the range. I was going to regular training ... and that's what I was prepared to do," said Staples, a Marine who served in the pre-9/11 era. "Now, I'm prepared to be a math teacher. So I receive professional development on the quadratic formula and best methods of teaching and technology that pertains to my profession. I don't get firearms training."According to an analysis of Census Bureau data by the Department of Education, 110,000 teachers in K-12 schools in 2016 were veterans, or 2.1 percent. In comparison, 5.4 percent of the civilian workforce had served. Overall, about 7 percent of the population had served in the military.Others say their weaponry skills are no longer current - assuming they even learned to fire a pistol while in the military, the same type of weapon that an armed teacher would likely carry. Many Army infantrymen, for example, train to use a rifle but not extensively on how to fire a pistol.Alexis Underwood, a seventh-grade language arts teachers in Florida who did a brief stint in the Marines in the early 1980s, said on paper she'd be a "great fit" for this type of program, but she would worry about children or others getting hurt by stray bullets or running into her line of fire."I can't live with that," Underwood said.Still, Underwood, who teaches at Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven, a community with a heavy military presence, said there are other veterans who work in her building with differing opinions. Just as the general population is divided over whether teachers should be armed, she said there are teachers who are veterans who support the idea."People have mixed feelings about it. It's a difficult thing and the stakes are high," Underwood said. "We're talking about our kids."Christopher Golden, an Army veteran studying agriculture education at California State University of Fresno, said he sees potential in the idea.Golden, who aims to teach high school, said he would be willing to train to carry a gun in school but believes there should be strict rules about when firearms should be locked up - such as when a teacher is lecturing."As a veteran, I'm OK with it because I've already signed on that line before, that I'll stand up and defend people," Golden said.During a Feb. 22 meeting with local and state officials on school safety, Trump referred to military members who retire and become teachers as good candidates to be armed in schools."They know guns, they understand guns," Trump said.Trump said if someone like his chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine four-star general, was a teacher, he wouldn't mind Kelly having a gun."Nobody is going to attack that school. Because they know General Kelly is the history teacher. And he's got a concealed weapon," Trump said."A lot of the military veterans possess the characteristics we see in our most effective teachers," Mounticure said.But those characteristics don't necessarily mean they should carry guns to school, some say.Robert T. Myers, principal at Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg, Va., who served as a marksmanship training instructor in the Marines during the Vietnam era, said he only has one other military veteran in his building, and that veteran served as a logistician and likely didn't have much weaponry training.Myers, who opposes arming teachers, said a lot of work would have to go into training the veterans and ensuring their skills are maintained. There are "many, many mistakes that can be made," Myers said."Just because you were in the military doesn't necessarily make you a good candidate," Myers said. "It sounds very simple. OK, we'll just arm these people. If somebody comes in the building we'll go ahead and blow them away. But it's much more complicated than that."