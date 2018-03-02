© Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik



Two children managed to flee Syria's Eastern Ghouta overnight via a humanitarian corridor while being fired upon, the Russian military says. It added that terrorists keep shelling the corridors to prevent civilians from leaving."At night ... two children - a boy and a girl - managed to reach the humanitarian corridor. The Syrian military personnel who were on manning the checkpoint spotted their movement in advance, and were able to meet and cover them, as militants were firing at the children using small arms. Doctors and psychologists are now working with them," spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters on Friday.The militants continue to prevent civilians from fleeing besieged Eastern Ghouta and sabotage the humanitarian operation there, ignoring the calls of theThe civilian population, trapped in the besieged enclave near the Syrian capital city of Damascus, is beginning to act against the militants' blockade, Zolotukhin said."We have received information on the dire humanitarian situation, food and medical shortages, as well as numerous complaints of repression conducted by militants," the official stated. "There is evidence that some civil activists are uniting in small groups and getting armed with the aim of breaking the blockade of militants and entering the government-controlled territory."The Reconciliation Center also urged the militants to stop holding the civilians hostage in the besieged area and allow them to leave. The daily humanitarian pause, lasting from 9am till 2pm local time, began on Tuesday and is designed to allow civilians to leave the combat zone. The first three days, however, showed that the militants have been disrupting the humanitarian efforts and opening fire on the people attempting to flee.