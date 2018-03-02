© The Hill



The Israelis are beating the drums of war again, US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned. The Republican politician delivered this stark message following his recent visit to Israel.Speaking to reporters, Graham spoke about the sabre-rattling of Israeli officials he met during his tour.The South Carolina Senator suggested thatAccording to the Washington Examiner, Graham is "deeply concerned."Senator Graham relayed Israel's assessment of the growing threat posed by Hezbollah.Graham's Democrat counterpart, Senator Chris Coons, who accompanied him on the trip to Israel, discussed the regional dynamics during the press briefing.he explained. Attempting to put Graham's warning into context, he pointed out that the regional dynamic has put pressure on Israel to act.