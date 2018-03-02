© Grant Polmanteer / Reuters



Two people have been killed at a Central Michigan University's residence hall in Mt. Pleasant. Police say the gunman remains at large.There were no other injuries, the university says.The suspect is a 19-year-old black male, approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall, wearing yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He's considered armed and dangerous, according to the City of Mt. Pleasant Twitter account.Police have advised staff and students "to take shelter," according to the university's Twitter.Gun shots have been fired at Campbell Hall dormitory in Central Michigan University, according to media reports.The incident comes two weeks after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in which 17 people were killed.Central Michigan University is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and has more than 20,000 students on its Mount Pleasant campus.