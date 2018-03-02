Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Mainstream news is full of health advice. The fact that most of it is bad doesn't seem to stop the endless stream of awful recommendations based on faulty science and questionable motives. A quick review of the news can reveal the following: Saturated fat is bad and should be limited to 13 grams a day; Take statins to reduce cholesterol and prevent heart disease; Have no more than a half teaspoon of salt per day; Whole grains are the foundation of a healthy diet; Mobile phones and other sources of ionizing radiation can't cause cancer; Increase your intake of polyunsaturated fats; Only plants make proteins; Glyphosate poses no risk to human health and is safe for consumption; Red meat kills. If this egregious advice wasn't enough, mainstream health writers go out of their way to lambast herbs and natural remedies with thousands of years of safe and beneficial use for humans. What's a person to do?Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we separate the lies from the truth and tried to figure out why mainstream health authors seem to have it in for us. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she spoke about the rabies virus.01:25:32