B'Tselem is the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories

On the night of 22 February 2018, at approximately 1:00 A.M., about twenty Israeli soldiers entered the city center of Jericho in the West Bank. According to the military, they were on a mission to carry out arrests in the city. Some fifteen minutes later,who were standing at the entrance to the alley, in an attempt to attack them.In video footage captured by security cameras of nearby stores, a-Saradih is seen running towards the soldiers with the bar. A soldier then shoots him in the lower body at point blank range.There, they continue to drag him along face down and then lean over him, shine flashlights on him, kick him lightly and move him with their feet. After about ten minutes, during which time they offer the wounded man no medical assistance, one of the soldiers fires a tear-gas cannister at the entrance to the alley. The soldiers are then seen dragging a-Saradih into the alley, out of the cameras' range, apparently to avoid the tear gas that drifted their way.About fifteen minutes later, the soldiers are seen again outside the alley, this time carrying a-Saradih by his arms and legs. They hoist him onto a military jeep that drives up and he is driven away.'In its first response, the unit stated that a-Saradih had attacked the soldiers, armed with a knife, and had attempted to grab their weapons, and that during his arrest he had sustained an injury and received first aid. In a second announcement issued later that day, the unit stated only that he had tried to attack the force, which "responded with gunfire, confronted the terrorist from close range and managed to stop him", and that a knife had later been found on a-Saradih's body. The next day, the military claimed that he had apparently died from tear gas inhalation.This is a particularly grave incident: The soldiers forcefully kicked a severely wounded man lying on the ground and beat him with their rifles in the head, upper body and groin. Then they dragged him along an alleyway as though he were not a human being and did not offer him crucial medical aid for more than thirty minutes.In light of this unacceptable conduct,- as is the resounding silence of military and civilian officials. The absence of a firm, unequivocal statement by the military that such conduct will not be tolerated effectively condones the soldiers' actions, allowing such incidents to recur in the future. The announcement that a Military Police investigation has been launched, as reported by the media, is meant merely to create the illusion that the military is treating the incident with all seriousness. Based on years of experience, the investigation is unlikely to result in any indictment of the persons responsible for the killing and ill-treatment of a-Saradih - certainly not among the higher ranks.Soldiers enter Jericho marketplace. At minute 53 a-Saradih charges them with a heavy steel frame. He is shot and then beaten, and dragged into the alleyway.Alleyway camera shows soldiers dragging a-Saradih into the alley and leaving him, notwithstanding his serious injuries.Soldiers drag a-Saradih through the alley back out to the waiting Jeep, minutes later.Soldiers drag a-Saradih back out of alleyway, and Jeep arrives, he is placed in Jeep, which drives off.