A 13-year-old student from Massillon, Ohio who shot himself in the head last week was initially planning a school shooting. Police have revealed evidence from the boy's cellphone.Jackson Middle School student Keith Simons, 13, was found dead in one of the school bathrooms with a semi-automatic rifle.Messages uncovered by authorities revealed that he admired Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the attackers from the Columbine High School massacre. They murdered 13 victims on April 20, 1999, before committing suicide.Simons' disturbing messages explained his motivations for carrying out the attack.Simmons wrote in one of them.Investigators say, which claimed 17 lives. The shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and murdered 17 victims and injured 14 more."We should thank God every day, whatever made him change his mind," Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said about Keith Simons' unfulfilled plansFierce gun debates have erupted across the US with renewed force after the Parkland tragedy, with many still divided on how best to tackle the epidemic of gun violence. Additionally, tensions remain high after Florida lawmakers struck down a crucial gun reform bill after three minutes of debate and passed a resolution on pornography an hour later.US president Donald Trump has come under intense scrutiny for not doing enough to reform gun laws. In response, he held a meeting Wednesday with over a dozen lawmakers, promising to outlaw "bump stocks" with an executive order by the end of the week. He urged lawmakers to combine their proposals into a single "beautiful" bill he could sign, and soon.