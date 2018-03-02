© Photo by AFP



The Afghan capital has been rocked by a strong car bomb blast, which targeted foreign troops and which killed at least one person and wounded four others.The bomb-laden vehicle belonged to an international contractor, according to the ministry spokesman, Najib Danish, who did not name the company.Another ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said it was not clear if the blast had caused any foreign casualties.Both the Dash and Taliban militant groups are present in Afghanistan and have carried out similar attacks before.At the start of the second Kabul Process Conference on Wednesday, Ghani offered to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political group and called on it to join peace talks "without preconditions."The Taliban have yet to react to the proposal.