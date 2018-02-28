© Getty Images/iStockphoto

A provider of an interactive computer service that publishes information provided by an information content provider with reckless disregard that the information is in furtherance of a sex trafficking offense shall be subject to a criminal fine or imprisonment for not more than 20 years.

Link to the bill itself:Smaller sites don't have the resources or manpower to maintain surveillance over their websites unlike Reddit.Spread this around and call your congressman to vote NO on the "Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017" (FOSTA)The Electronic Frontier Foundation goes into even more detail on how that hurts smaller websites from sustaining themselves and even hurts the victims of Sex Trafficking as wellThis is tied into an attempt to stop sex trafficking by changing section 230 of Communications act of 1934, the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This will punish site owners for what their users post by fine or potential jail time of 20 years.The bill amends the federal criminal code to specify that the violation for benefiting from "participation in a venture" engaged in sex trafficking of children, or by force, fraud, or coercion, includes knowing or reckless conduct by any person or entity and by any means that furthers or in any way aids or abets the violation.Contact your Representative hereAlso they will vote on the amendments tomorrowThen they will have a full vote the next dayUnknown when the Senate will vote on it.