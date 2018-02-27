At least five students were arrested Friday as hundreds of others from several Stockton high schools walked out of classes in protest of gun violence after last week's deadly shooting at a Florida high school.Students at Stagg, Edison, Chavez, Lincoln and Village Oak high schools were walking along streets, creating traffic problems in the area as streets were blocked off.Stockton police said some students threw rocks and damaged both police and citizen vehicles.Those arrested ranged from 14-years-old to 18-years-old. The 18-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and the juveniles were cited to their parents, according to Stockton Police.During one incident, an officer approached a group of students attempting to leave a school by jumping a fence. When the officer approached the students, police said they fought with the officer and took his baton.The officer was patrolling an area of the high school while it was placed on lockdown. A person who saw the incident take place came to the officer's aid until more officers arrived, police said."We do support the freedom to protest peacefully and freedom of speech," said Stockton Police Department's Public Information Officer Joe Silva. "While the majority of the students were peaceful today, we don't condone the violence which was committed by a small handful of students. It's unacceptable to batter a police officer and especially to take an officer's baton."Officials with the Stockton Unified School District released the following statement after the protest:"Stockton Unified is proud of the peaceful, well organized protests carried out by students on its high school campuses this week. We regret that on Friday some students from one of the high schools left a peaceful protest, walked off campus and created a disruption in the neighborhood. Such activity is not reflective of the values of the overwhelming majority of SUSD students and will not be tolerated."