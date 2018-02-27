Contrast between Democrats' Memorandum and GOP Memorandum

The trap the Democrats are in over the Trump Dossier

Use of the Trump Dossier in obtaining the FISA warrant

Democrats say, the Justice Department "met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet the FISA's probable cause requirement" for a warrant on Page. Democrats say the Justice Department provided the court with four categories of information that together were "a multi-pronged rationale for surveilling Page." The four categories are:



* contemporaneous evidence of Russia's election interference;

* concerning Russian links and outreach to Trump campaign officials;

* Page's history with Russian intelligence; and

* [redacted] Page's suspicious activities in 2016, including in Moscow.



Remember that the standard for winning a warrant to wiretap a U.S. citizen in the United States is quite high, and that the purpose of the warrant application was to convince the FISA judges that Page specifically, not the Trump campaign generally or any group of people, was a Russian agent and was likely violating the law.



The first bullet point, about "Russia's election interference" - a reference to, say, evidence of Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee or Russian internet trolling - doesn't say anything about Carter Page.



The second bullet point, an apparent reference to Russian contacts with George Papadapoulos, also doesn't say anything about Page.



The third category, referring to Page's business history in Moscow in the 2000s, and more specifically a 2013 case in which Russian agents tried unsuccessfully to recruit him, does of course focus on Page. As I wrote this month, by several accounts, Page's history was not a big part of the FISA application, but it was a part, and House Republicans should have included that fact in their memo. On the other hand, Page's history was history; it was not new in October 2016, when the first warrant was granted, and it's not clear why it would have triggered the DOJ to ask for, or the FISA court to approve, a wiretapping warrant.



The Democrats' fourth and last bullet point, referring to "Page's suspicious activities in 2016, including in Moscow," seems to be the category that would have given the warrant application its punch. Unlike the other bullets, it was both new and about Page specifically. And sure enough, it is the category in which Democrats concede that the Steele dossier was used.

Democrats' attempts to give credence to the Trump Dossier

Democrats write that "In subsequent FISA renewals, DOJ provided additional information obtained through multiple independent sources that corroborated Steele's reporting."



First, that says DOJ did not provide such information in the original warrant. Then, the sentence is followed by three bullet-point paragraphs which are entirely blacked out. We don't know what they say, but the summary sentence seems to suggest that after the original warrant was granted, the Justice Department verified Steele's allegations.



That is not what the Justice Department and FBI have told congressional investigators. Indeed, in a response Saturday evening, House Intelligence Committee Republicans said, "At the time of the initial application, all of the Steele dossier's specific claims about Page - including that he met with Igor Sechin and Igor Divyekin in Moscow in July 2016 - were uncorroborated by any independent source, and they remain unconfirmed."

hiff wrote three paragraphs into the Democrats' Memorandum in support of a sentence ("In subsequent FISA renewals, DOJ provided additional information obtained through multiple independent sources that corroborated Steele's reported") knowing they would be blanked out.

Speaking of McCabe, a big controversy surrounding the original Republican memo was the assertion that McCabe "testified before the committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the [FISA court] without the Steele dossier information." Democrats immediately denounced that statement as false. "He didn't say that," Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell told CNN on the day the Republican memo was released.



Now, however, the Democratic memo makes no statement one way or the other about McCabe's assertion. Does that mean, then, that the Republican memo accurately characterized what McCabe said? Without the interview transcript, it's impossible to say. But it does mean that in their official, considered rebuttal, Democrats are not challenging it.

In sum, it appears that of the four bullet points listed by Democrats to support the most important assertion in their memo, three would not be sufficient to win a warrant on Page, and the fourth is - yes - the unconfirmed allegations in the dossier. Democrats say the FISA warrant application made just "narrow" use of the dossier, while Republicans say the application made extensive use of the dossier. (And not just Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, but also the Senate Judiciary Committee, which conducted a separate investigation and concluded the dossier's allegations made up "the bulk" of the application.) We won't know who is right definitively until the application is released to the public, but it seems hard to believe a warrant would have been approved absent the dossier's allegations. (bold italics added)

Claims of violations of due process in GOP Memorandum

Failing to inform FISA court that Trump Dossier was only 'minimally verified'

Failing to inform the FISA court of the 'political origins' of the Trump Dossier and that it was paid for by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign

The "dossier" compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed an essential part of the Carter Page FISA application. Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump's ties to Russia.(1) Neither the initial application in October 2016, nor any of the renewals, disclose or reference the role of the DNC, Clinton campaign, or any party/campaign in funding Steele's efforts, even though the political origins of the Steele dossier were then known to senior DOJ and FBI officials.

(2) The initial FISA application notes Steele was working for a named U.S. person, but does not name Fusion GPS and principal Glenn Simpson, who was paid by a U.S. law firm (Perkins Coie) representing the DNC (even though it was known by DOJ at the time that political actors were involved with the Steele dossier). The application does not mention Steele was ultimately working on behalf of-and paid by-the DNC and Clinton campaign, or that the FBI had separately authorized payment to Steele for the same information.

DOJ was transparent with Court about Steele's sourcing: The Committee Majority, which had earlier accused Obama administration officials of improper "unmasking", faults DOJ for not revealing the names of specific US persons and entities in the FISA application and subsequent renewals. In fact, DOJ appropriately upheld its longstanding practice of protecting US citizen information by purposefully not "unmasking" US person and entity names, unless they were themselves the subject of a counterintelligence investigation. DOJ instead issued generic identifiers that provided the Court with more than sufficient information to understand the political context of Steele's research. In an extensive explanation to the Court, DOJ discloses that Steele



was approached by an identified U.S. Person, who indicated to Source #1 [Steele] that a U.S.-based law firm had hired the identified U.S. Person to conduct research regarding Candidate #1's ties to Russia. (The identified U.S. Person and Source #1 have a long-standing business relationship.) The identified U.S. Person hired Source #1 to conduct this research. The identified U.S. person never advised Source #1 as to the motivation behind the research into Candidate #1's ties to Russia. The FBI speculates that the identified U.S. Person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit Candidate #1's campaign (bold and Italics lettering in the original)

Lawyers' duty to act in good faith and not to mislead the Court



Before proceeding further it is necessary to say that the overriding duty of lawyers is to the Court, and that they must never intentionally mislead the Court.



It is not only a grave abuse for them to do so, but it is actually the criminal offence of contempt of Court.



The duty of lawyers - who are officers of the Court - to act at all times in good faith when addressing the Court is an essential part of due process.



Needless to say the lawyers' duty not to mislead the Court becomes greater still if the proceedings are conducted in secret with the Defendant not informed of the proceedings and not represented or present at the hearing during which the proceedings are decided.



At that point the lawyer's duty is not only to provide the Court with all the information which supports the application the lawyer is making, but also to provide the Court with all the information which might cause the Court to decide that the Order sought against the Defendant should not be made. (bold italics added)

In summary the Democrats' Memorandum essentially concedes the second claim of violation of due process set out in the GOP Memorandum.

Failing to disclose to the FISA court Christopher Steele's extreme bias against Donald Trump

Shortly after the election, the FBI began interviewing Ohr, documenting his communications with Steele. For example, in September 2016, Steele admitted to Ohr his feelings against then-candidate Trump when Steele said he "was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president." This clear evidence of Steele's bias was recorded by Ohr at the time and subsequently in official FBI files-but not reflected in any of the Page FISA applications.

.....The GOP memorandum says [...] that the lawyers representing the Justice Department and the FBI should have told the FISA court about Steele's political bias because it was an important fact bearing on the weight the FISA court should attach to his evidence.



That is obviously right, and if the FISA court was not told about it then it was a serious breach of the lawyers' duty to the Court and of due process.

Far from "omitting" material facts about Steele, as the Majority claims, DOJ repeatedly informed the Court about Steele's background, credibility and potential bias. (bold italics added)

No section of the GOP memorandum has been the subject of more misrepresentation than the part in which it makes its claims about Christopher Steele.



As I have said previously, the primary concern of the GOP memorandum is with the gross violations of due process caused by the failure of the lawyers who acted for the Justice Department and the FBI to disclose material facts about the evidence they were relying upon when they made their application for a surveillance warrant against Carter Page to the FISA court.



Critics of the GOP memorandum are now claiming that the GOP memorandum misrepresents the facts about Christopher Steele by implying that the lawyers who acted for the Justice Department and the FBI did disclose his misconduct to the FISA court.



The critics claim that Steele's misconduct was disclosed to the FISA in the renewal applications for the FISA warrant after the full truth of his misconduct had come to light.



This is all totally wrong. The GOP memorandum does not say that the FISA court was not told about Steele's misconduct after it came to light. Once again its words need to be read carefully Steele was suspended and then terminated as an FBI source for what the FBI defines as the most serious of violations - an unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI in an October 30, 2016, Mother Jones article by David Corn. Steele should have been terminated for his previous undisclosed contacts with Yahoo and other outlets in September - before the Page application was submitted to the FISC in October - but Steele improperly concealed from and lied to the FBI about those contacts. Steele's numerous encounters with the media violated the cardinal rule of source handling - maintaining confidentiality - and demonstrated that Steele had become a less than reliable source for the FBI. Before and after Steele was terminated as a source, he maintained contact with the DOJ via then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior DOJ official who worked closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rosenstein. Shortly after the election, the FBI began interviewing Ohr, documenting his communications with Steele. For example, in September 2016, Steele admitted to Ohr his feelings against then-candidate Trump when Steele said he "was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president." This clear evidence of Steele's bias was recorded by Ohr at the time and subsequently in official FBI files - but not reflected in any of the Page FISA applications. During this same time period, Ohr's wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife's opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs' relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC. According to the head of the FBI's counterintelligence division, Assistant Director Bill Priestap, corroboration of the Steele dossier was in its "infancy" at the time of the initial Page FISA application. After Steele was terminated, a source validation report conducted by an independent unit within FBI assessed Steele's reporting as only minimally corroborated. Yet, in early January 2017, Director Comey briefed President-elect Trump on a summary of the Steele dossier, even though it was - according to his June 2017 testimony - "salacious and unverified." While the FISA application relied on Steele's past record of credible reporting on other unrelated matters, it ignored or concealed his anti-Trump financial and ideological motivations. (bold in the original; bold italics added) These words make it clear that information about Steele which was not disclosed to the FISA court was information about (1) who was paying him; and (2) his bias against Donald Trump.



The GOP memorandum by contrast does not say that the FISA court was not told over the course of subsequent renewals of the FISA warrant about Steele's misconduct.



What the GOP memorandum says is that FBI Director James Comey did not tell Donald Trump during their meeting on 8th January 2017 - the meeting when James Comey first showed the Trump Dossier to Donald Trump - that "a source validation report conducted by an independent unit within the FBI assessed Steele's reporting as only minimally corroborated".



This was a further very serious violation of basic principles of fairness and due process, since Donald Trump was thereby led by Comey to think that the evidence that he had been compromised by the Russians was much stronger than it actually was.

Failing to inform FISA court of absence of connection between Carter Page and George Papadopoulos

The Page FISA application also mentions information regarding fellow Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos, but there is no evidence of any cooperation or conspiracy between Page and Papadopoulos. The Papadopoulos information triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016 by FBI agent Pete Strzok.

The next big point is a refutation of an assertion that Republicans did not make in their original memo. The Democratic memo says at one point that, "Christopher Steele's raw intelligence reporting did not inform the FBI's decision to initiate its counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016." At another point in the memo, Democrats say that "Steele's reporting...played no role in launching" the investigation.



But the Republican memo did not say that it did. Indeed, the GOP memo said, "The Papadopoulos information triggered the opening of of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016..." There is some debate about the precise beginning of the FBI investigation, and whether it is of much importance given later reliance on the dossier. But the fact is, the Republican memo did not claim that Steele's raw intelligence informed the decision to begin the investigation. So the Democratic memo has knocked down a straw man.

In fact it is not difficult to see what the point was that the original author of the GOP memorandum - ie. Representative Gowdy - was making in this paragraph.



Gowdy's point was that the other 'evidence' provided to the FISA court in support of the application for the surveillance warrant was the information provided by the Australian government that George Papadopoulos had blurted out in the Australian ambassador's presence in a London bar that 'the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton'.



However, as the GOP memorandum - ie. Gowdy - at this point says, this information was actually irrelevant in any application for a surveillance warrant against Carter Page because "there is no evidence of any cooperation or conspiracy between Page and Papadopoulos".



If the Justice Department's and the FBI's lawyers sought to use the information about Papadopoulos to support their application to the FISA court for a warrant to carry out surveillance of Carter Page, then they were under a duty to inform the FISA court that there was no evidence of "cooperation or conspiracy" between Papadopoulos and Page.



Apparently they did not do this, leading to a further violation of due process in the application for the warrant against Carter Page.

DOJ appropriately provided the Court with a comprehensive explanation of Russia's election interference, including evidence that Russia courted another Trump campaign advisor, Papadopoulos, and that Russian previewed their hack and dissemination of stolen emails (NB: this most likely refers to the activities of the persona known as Guccifer 2.0 - AM). In claiming that there is "no evidence of any cooperation or conspiracy between Page and Papadopoulos", the Majority misstates the reason why DOJ specifically explained Russia's courting of Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos's interaction with Russian agents, coupled with real-time evidence of Russian election interference, provided the Court with a broader context in which to evaluate Russia's clandestine activities and Page's history and alleged contact with Russian officials. Moreover, since only Page [.............], no evidence of a separate conspiracy between him and Papadopoulos was required. DOJ would have been negligent in omitting vital information about Papadopoulos and Russia's concerted efforts. (bold highlighting in the original)

Summary

America's choice