Speaking to an audience of active-duty airmen, US Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein predicted it'll only be a "matter of years" before American forces find themselves "fighting from space." To prepare for this grim possibility, he said theAs reported by Breaking Defense, Goldfein made the comments this past Friday February 23 while delivering a speech at the Air Force Association's 34th annual Air Warfare Symposium and Technology Exposition in Orlando, Florida."[It's] time for us as a service, regardless of specialty badge, to embrace space superiority with the same passion and sense of ownership as we apply to air superiority today," he said.These are some of the strongest words yet from the Air Force chief of staff to get the Pentagon thinking about space - and to recognize the U.S. Air Force as the service branch best suited for the job. "I believe we're going to be fighting from space in a matter of years," he said. "And we are the service that must lead joint war fighting in this new contested domain. This is what the nation demands."The USAF and other military officials have been saying this for years , but Goldfein's comments had an added sense of urgency this time around. Rep. Mike Rogers, the Strategic Forces Subcommittee chairman, recently proposed the creation of a new "Space Corps," one that would be modeled after the Marines. The proposed service branch, it was argued, would keep the United States ahead of rival nations like Russia and China. The idea was scrapped this past December - at least for now. Needless to say,Hence Goldfein's speech on Friday, in which he argued that the USAF is the service branch best positioned to protect American interests in space.But in order to protect "contested environments," the US Air Force will need to exercise competency in "multi-domain operations," he said. T"I look forward to discussingsaid Goldfein.Indeed, the USAF has plenty of work to do make this happen, and to keep up with its rivals.Should a major conflict break out in the near future, space will most certainly represent the first battlefield."When you think offor everything from its communication and navigation to command and surveillance,, even if it's not like the movies depicted," Peter W. Singer, fellow at New America and author of Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War, told Gizmodo. "If we were ever to fight another great power, like a China or Russia, ias in space no one would hear the other side jamming or even destroying each other's satellites."To prepare the United States for this possibility, Goldfein said the Air Force needs to invest in new technologies and train a new generation of leaders. On that last point, the CSAF ordered Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, to"We need to build a joint, smart space force and a space-smart joint force," Goldfein said.As reported in SpaceNews, the USAF is asking for $8.5 billion for space programs in the 2019 budget, of which $5.9 billion would go to research and development, and the remaining for procurement of new satellite and launch services. Over next five years it hopes to spend $44.3 billion on development of new space systems, which is 18 percent more than it said it would need last year to cover the same period.