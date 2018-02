I'm a lifetime member of the NRA and a strong supporter of law abiding citizens' Second Amendment rights. Like all Americans, I'm horrified by the mass shootings we've witnessed. If corporate America wants to make a positive difference on gun violence, it should donate a portion of its profits to mental health treatments and school safety initiatives. They should put their money where their mouth is instead of engaging in viewpoint discrimination against conservatives and law-abiding gun owners.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R) responded to Delta's decision to sever ties with NRA by announcing he will work to ensure the airline gets no tax breaks unless their political boycott ends.On February 24, Breitbart News reported that over a dozen companies had cut ties with NRA in the wake of an anti-Second Amendment campaign targeting companies that gave discounts and other perks to NRA members. Delta Airlines was one of the companies that announced they were ending their relationship with the NRA.On February 26, Lt. Gov. Cagle responded by making clear there would be no tax cuts for Delta until they ended their political boycott of the NRA.Cagle tweeted: