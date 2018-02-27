On February 24, Breitbart News reported that over a dozen companies had cut ties with NRA in the wake of an anti-Second Amendment campaign targeting companies that gave discounts and other perks to NRA members. Delta Airlines was one of the companies that announced they were ending their relationship with the NRA.
On February 26, Lt. Gov. Cagle responded by making clear there would be no tax cuts for Delta until they ended their political boycott of the NRA.
Cagle's message to Delta came two days after he made clear that "discriminating against law-abiding gun owners will not solve the problem" we face in attacks like the one on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Cagle tweeted:
I'm a lifetime member of the NRA and a strong supporter of law abiding citizens' Second Amendment rights. Like all Americans, I'm horrified by the mass shootings we've witnessed. If corporate America wants to make a positive difference on gun violence, it should donate a portion of its profits to mental health treatments and school safety initiatives. They should put their money where their mouth is instead of engaging in viewpoint discrimination against conservatives and law-abiding gun owners.United Airlines, Budget, Alamo Rent a Car, First National Bank of Omaha, Hertz, Metlife, and Best Western are among the other companies that caved to the anti-Second Amendment PR campaign as well.