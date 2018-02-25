"It would be naïve to think that internal Syrian questions can be solved by a resolution," said Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia following the vote, adding that Moscow had "supported the intentions" behind the document, but that no ceasefire was possible "without agreement from warring parties."
Nebenzia criticized the "occupying ambitions" of the US-backed coalition, and said that foreign-backed militias bore responsibility for the humanitarian crisis that the resolution, adopted by 15 votes to none, was written to address. He also reiterated earlier accusations that the West was conducting a "propaganda campaign" against the government forces in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, where fighting has intensified over the past week.
Comment: Nebenzia refers to organizations such as SOHR and White Helmets who control the message by assigning blame without verification, or create staged scenarios for propaganda purposes to garner Western attention and support.
Nebenzia called for the world to pay equal attention to humanitarian suffering in other flashpoints around the country, and pointedly mentioned that the ceasefire does not preclude forces inside Syria from targeting "Islamic State, Al Nusrah and other extremist organizations." Both Moscow and Damascus earlier said that Eastern Ghouta, which is besieged by government forces, and is under bombardment, is a stronghold for several terrorist groups.
In an equally adversarial speech, US envoy to the UN Nikky Haley slammed Russia for "obstructing the voting" on the resolution, which was submitted on Tuesday, and demanded its immediate implementation.
"The Syrian people should not have to die waiting for Russia to organize instructions from Moscow or discuss it with the Syrians," said Haley. The US envoy added that Washington was "deeply skeptical that the Assad regime will comply" and pointed out that "credibility of the UN Security Council is at stake."
While undisguised tension was palpable around the table, and no side outlined a ceasefire plan, Sweden, which put forward the resolution, said that "medical evacuations and UN humanitarian convoys are ready to go."
According to the UN, almost 400,000 people remain in Eastern Ghouta, which is controlled by two Salafist factions, Jaysh al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham, and Faylaq al-Rahman, another Islamist group that is identified with the Free Syrian Army.
The district, which consists of urban and rural settlements, was designated as a de-escalation zone by the Russia, Turkey and Iran-backed Astana talks last year, which stipulated that civilians must be able to freely leave its territory, and humanitarian aid should be allowed inside. But the militant groups have refused to down arms, and the standoff has once again spiraled into open confrontation.
Comment: According to the report, Ambassador Haley walked out of the meeting before the Syrian representative spoke advocating for the ceasefire to include other areas of Syria as well. No one was 'obstructing the voting.' All involved countries have the right to address the Security Council with their opinions and concerns.