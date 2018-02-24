© Pinellas County Jail



A Venice man convicted of producing child pornography and regularly traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children was sentenced Friday to spend 330 years in federal prison.In October, a federal jury found David Paul Lynch, 56, guilty on charges stemming from multiple trips to the Philippines between 2005 and 2016 where he engaged in "child sex tourism," according to a release from the Department of Justice.the release said.FBI agents arrested Lynch in San Francisco on Dec. 30, 2016, as he attempted to board a flight to the Philippines. While searching his home in Venice, FBI agents located dozens of self-produced images and videos of child pornography from his trips, as well as emails soliciting child pornography of other Filipino children.At his sentencing in Tampa, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington ordered Lynch to forfeit his home in Venice, as well as his computers and other electronic devices.