Trump on 911
At a Wednesday morning campaign event in Bluffton, SC, Donald Trump takes his relitigation of the Bush administration's record on 9/11 and Iraq to the next level, seeming to imply that we don't currently know who "really" committed the 9/11 attacks.

Trump says if he is elected: "you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center."

"It wasn't the Iraqis," he explained. "You may find it's the Saudis."

"They have papers in there that are very secret," he also said, referencing the 28 still-classified pages of the 9/11 commission report. "But you will find out."
DONALD TRUMP: We went after Iraq, they did not knock down the World Trade Center. It wasn't the Iraqis that knocked down the World Trade Center, we went after Iraq, we decimated the country, Iran's taking over, okay.

But it wasn't the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center. Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it's the Saudis, okay? But you will find out.

But when I look at a guy like Lindsey Graham, you'll end up being over in that war forever, you'll start World War Three.