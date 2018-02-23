Trump says if he is elected: "you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center."
"It wasn't the Iraqis," he explained. "You may find it's the Saudis."
"They have papers in there that are very secret," he also said, referencing the 28 still-classified pages of the 9/11 commission report. "But you will find out."
DONALD TRUMP: We went after Iraq, they did not knock down the World Trade Center. It wasn't the Iraqis that knocked down the World Trade Center, we went after Iraq, we decimated the country, Iran's taking over, okay.
But it wasn't the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center. Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it's the Saudis, okay? But you will find out.
But when I look at a guy like Lindsey Graham, you'll end up being over in that war forever, you'll start World War Three.
Comment: While Trump may not have all the ins and outs of what actually occurred on 9/11, he probably knows some things. But what's just as interesting is how clear he is on the fact that the Iraq war was big mistake, and his disdain for political monstrosities like Lindsay Graham who are behind the drive, effectively, for WWIII.
