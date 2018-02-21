© Peter Nicholls / Reuters

UK Prime Minister Theresa May unleashed a zinger at Prime Minister's Questions, making the mildly witty observation that Corbyn normally asks for the Government to spend money... adding "I know he likes Czechs."The Labour Leader responded with a mock yawn.May's attempt at humor was referencing recent accusations that Corbyn had provided intel to a Czechoslovakian spy in the 80s, on the day-to-day activities of Margaret Thatcher among other things.The tweet has since been deleted after pressure from Corbyn's legal team.Czech out the rest of the PMQs below:The Sun published claims by a former Czech agent - Jan Sarkocy - that Corbyn was an asset named 'Agent Cobb' during the Cold War. Sarkocy told the paper that he met Corbyn on several occasions, including in the House of Commons.Sarkocy's allegations came under increased scrutiny after he alleged Corbyn would keep him posted on Margaret Thatcher while he was a backbencher in the '80s.Theresa May previously addressed the allegations, stating: "It's for individual members of parliament to be accountable for their actions in the past," she said."Where there are allegations of this sort, members of parliament should be prepared to be open and transparent."