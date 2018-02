Russia is a country that defends traditional values ​​and morality.

The Duma Deputy and former prosecutor general of the Crimea, Natalia Poklonskaya, has given journalists an interview in relation to her new book, and in her view, the way that Russia defends traditional values.- Natalia Vladimirovna, they say that there is a bill in the works, prohibiting surrogate motherhood. Is this true?- The bill was submitted for consideration by a member of the Federation Council. Yes,. To consult with constituents, I launched a poll in my social networks. I asked people to express their opinion. But all of a sudden - everything became skewed in the press. They said: "Poklonskaya wants to prohibit surrogate motherhood." No, Poklonskaya wants to know people's opinion, and by the way,In Europe, children have a "parent one" and "parent two" as opposed to a mother and father. Gender equality.In Russia, we don't have this - in Ukraine, we don't have this.These are our traditions, our values. Therefore, people voted against surrogacy. There are medical conditions when parents cannot have children, so they turn to surrogacy -. Overall, the public wants to defend their moral and traditional values.Source: KP