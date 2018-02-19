michael moore

Michael Moore at a Russian-organized anti-Trump rally
On Friday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced that a grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals, along with 3 Russian entities, accused of "supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ... and disparaging Hillary Clinton."

The indictment claims Russian operatives were working in St. Petersburg, Russia on a campaign to assist Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton. The Russians used Facebook and Twitter to carry out their nefarious acts.

Special Counsel Mueller even listed the events that were organized by Russian trolls to assist Donald Trump.
rallies
Yossi Gestetner pointed out the ridiculousness of Robert Mueller's remarks. The rallies for Donald Trump drew 31 people while the anti-Trump rallies drew THOUSANDS!


Here is a recap of the Russian organized rallies.

First two events:
- March for Trump
- Down with Hillary
Total attendees: Zero

Third event:
- Support Hillary, Save American Muslims
Total attendees: Zero


Fourth event:
Florida rallies for Trump.
- Total attendance: 31 people

Fifth event:
Miners for Trump
- Total attendance: Zero

Sixth event:
Trump is not my president.
- Total attendance: 10,000 and Michael Moore

Seventh event:
Show your support for Trump
- Total attendance: Not sure if it took place

Eighth event:
Charlotte Against Trump:
- Total attendace: 100

Combined totals for ALL RUSSIAN ORGANIZED RALLIES:

Pro-Trump - About 31
Anti-Trump - 10,100

Take Away: Robert Mueller is a lying skunk.

Steven MIntyre from Climate Audit compiled the research for the rally numbers.