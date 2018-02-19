Puppet Masters
Trump goes on raging tweetstorm: Russians "laughing their asses off", mocks "leakin' monster" Schiff
Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge
Sun, 18 Feb 2018 16:40 UTC
Zero Hedge
Sun, 18 Feb 2018 16:40 UTC
failing to act on multiple tips about "professional school shooter" Nikolas Cruz's murderous intentions, and criticizing National Security Adviser HR McMaster over his Russia collusion comments, President Donald Trump shifted his focus toward one of his favorite targets, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, whom he "congratulated" for finally acknowledging that the Obama administration is responsible for any attempted interference by Russia during the 2016 election.
In one of his more memorable turns of phrase, Trump lauded "Liddle Adam Schiff", whom he branded the "leakin monster of no control", for finally "blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!"
Trump also expressed his amazement that nobody in federal law enforcement or Congress tried to stop the Obama administration from handing over nearly $2 billion in cash to Iran. The cash transfers were first reported by the Wall Street Journal in September 2016. The administration defended its actions by saying it was merely returning the money, which belonged to Iranian entities, but had been frozen because of sanctions.
Trump also repeated that he "never denied" the Russians tried to interfere in the election - he only denied that the Trump campaign in any way coordinated with the Russians...
... and he lamented that Schiff was probably only now blaming Obama for Russian interference to create another Democratic excuse for why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, a "great candidate."
Putting it all together, given the hysteria surrounding Russian interference during the 2016 election, the multiple investigations and countless public resources wasted, if it was Russia's intention to create chaos in the US, then they've "succeeded beyond their wildest dreams", Trump claimed."They're probably "laughing their asses off in Moscow," he added.
Taking a swipe at recent reports that CNN's ratings have tumbled over the past year, Trump tweeted a cartoon of Wolf Blitzer and the never-ending coverage of the "Russia probe."
He ended his ranting (at least for now) with a tweet about a Republican pollster tabulating that the odds of the GOP retaining its Congressional majorities during the coming mid-term elections have been climbing, which the president attributed to his tax cut reform.
Trump has gone silent, but with Adam Schiff scheduled to appear on CNN's State of the Union this morning - and Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to be interviewed by Maria Bartiromo - it's likely we haven't heard the last from the president during this long, President's Day weekend.
