About: John Helmer is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only western journalist to direct his own bureau independent of single national or commercial ties. He first set up his bureau in 1989, making him today the doyen of the foreign press corps in Russia.

The Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra (lead image, left)The Dutch press, which initiated the investigation exposing the lie, reports that in his resignation speech to the Dutch parliament Zijlstra confessed "the biggest mistake of my political life...The Netherlands."In Canada, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (right) - appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January 2017 — has been lying about meeting President PutinNo Canadian newspaper has investigated Freeland's lying, and she has expanded the lie to meetings with other Russian officials, which also did not happen. The Toronto Globe and Mail, the Ottawa Citizen and the state-owned Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) have also failed to report Zijlstra's resignation for his Putin lie; their editors blocked the Reuters and Bloomberg wire reports, which have been running on Canadian newsroom screens, from appearing in print.The lie, which Zijlstra started during election campaigning in 2006 in The Netherlands and repeated over the decade following, was compounded because Zijlstra also claimed he had heard Putin say Russia was making territorial claims on Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and the Baltic states as part of a "Greater Russia".. Neither had the Shell oil company executive, who told Zijlstra what he had heard Putin remark at a meeting with Dutch executives. Zijlstra. In 2006 Zijlstra was elected to the Dutch House of Representatives for the first time. He was re-elected in 2012, and appointed foreign minister in October 2017.The Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, whose reporting forced the removal of Zijlstra, concluded that Zijlstra's lie "ha[s] exploded in his face... His attempt to reinvent himself as a senior diplomat stranded by a lie [makes him]."In Canada, Zijlstra's counterpart as foreign minister is Chrystia Freeland .. Initially, her motive was the same as Zijlstra's -In an interview with CBC News in Toronto on January 13, 2017, three days after her promotion to foreign minister, Freeland declared: ".". The story of the lie, and Freeland's efforts to get the Canadian media, was first told here . This was published in April of 2017. Since thenWith the encouragement of reporters from the Canadian media, Freeland has continued to lie about her Russian meetings. Here, in May 2017, she was lying again: "". For the full story, read this Source: Freeland's Twitter feed, May 13, 2017, showing Freeland with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (centre) and Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak (left). The encounter lasted seconds during a coffee-break at an Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska. Freeland had pre-positioned her photographer; the Russian officials didn't have time to raise their cups to their mouths.For the archive of more Freeland lies as a minister of state, click to open