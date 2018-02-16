© Joshua Roberts/Reuters



Florida Governor Rick Scott has called for the FBI director to resign in the wake of the high school shooting that killed 17 students.Scott is responding to the news that"The FBI's failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable....The FBI Director needs to resign," said Scott in a statement.'See something, say something' is an incredibly important tool and people must have confidence in the follow-through from law enforcement. The FBI director needs to resign," Scott added.On January 5, a person close to Cruz called an FBI tip line about the 19-year-old's potential to carry out a school shooting, his desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts.The information was not provided to the Miami field office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time," the FBI said in a statement Friday.