Russia's new anti-aircraft complex Tor-M2DT, developed for the extreme weather conditions of the Arctic region, has been successfully tested, intercepting two mock cruise missiles.The Arctic modification of the short-range air defense missile system Tor has been honing its skills during military exercises at the Kapustin Yar proving grounds in southern Russia."The live firing was carried out by a single vehicle at two targets, simulating cruise missiles, in complicated targeting and radio interference conditions," the Russian Defense Ministry said.The missile complex is mounted on a DT-30 twin off-road vehicle. The tracked machine can pass through weak and rough terrain, including swamps and deep snow. While the off-road vehicles have already been tested in the Arctic, the whole Tor-M2DT complex is yet to be weather-proven. The possibility of redeploying the missile system with a transport aircraft will be also explored.The new weapon was unveiled last year during the Victory Day parade in Moscow.