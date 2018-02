© KOMO Photo



Highline Community College, located in Des Moines, Washington, has been placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Police have blocked a nearby highway.A warning went out to students about 9 a.m. on FridayWe will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation," says a post on the school's Facebook page.The Renton police department tweeted that it was one of the "multiple agencies" involved in responding to the incident, including the state police.," they said. Police activity has shut down the southbound lane of Interstate 5 in the area.The Highline campus is in King County, Washington, south of Seattle.