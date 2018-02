© YouTube screenshot



I will gladly re-examine your week 2 milestone project report.



But before I do I want you to understand that any error in a project can invalidate the entire research project.



Research is like dominoes, if you accidentally knock over one piece the entire set will also fall.



Australia is a continent; it is not a country. That error made it nearly impossible for you to accurately complete your week 2 research outline correctly.

Southern New Hampshire University fired an adjunct professor who insisted Australia isn't a country and gave an "F" on an assignment to a perplexed student who said that it is, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported Lauren Keane, the school's assistant vice president of communications, told the paper that a BuzzFeed story about the interaction between the professor and online student Ashley Arnold of Idaho was true.Arnold - a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom - compared social media use in the United States to Australia for a class assignment, but the professor penalized Arnold in several sections, which resulted in a failing grade.Wrong, said the prof, who corrected Arnold by saying Australia is a continent.Arnold responded that the land down under is a country as well as a continent, and she sent the prof evidence to back it up.Here's a bit of how the prof responded to Arnold's pushback, via BuzzFeed:Well,Keane told the Union Leader."Following an investigation, we have replaced the instructor as we strive to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and accuracy in educating our students," Keane told the paper in an email.The school isn't identifying the professor in question "at the student's request," Keane also told the Union Leader, adding that the adjunct professor "does not live in New Hampshire and does not work on campus."What's more, Arnold got an apology from the college - and a refund for the class, the paper said.SNHU also sent a friendly message to Australia as the Winter Olympics get underway in South Korea: